City cops yet to trace fake RPF personnel involved in theft

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The police are yet to trace the miscreant who impersonated as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) man and looted valuables, including gold ornaments, from the family of a man working as a khalasi in the Railways on May 4. The miscreant had visited the quarters of G Srinivas Rao in Gadakana Mancheswar Railway Colony by posing himself as an RPF personnel and his friend.

The man told Rao's family that some valuables were stolen from the railway workshop and the police had registered a case in this regard. He advised them to conceal important document and gold ornaments before the police reach their house. Telling them to leave the house for some time, he took Rao's son with him and dropped him near the railway workshop.

The miscreant also dropped Rao's daughter at another house and took away the gold ornaments from her by assuring that the valuables will be safe with him. Subsequently, Rao learnt about the theft and the family lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police. The miscreant stole valuables worth over `3 lakh from Rao's family members.

The police have released the miscreant's sketch and handed it over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), and to other police stations where similar crimes were reported in the past. "On investigating the matter, we found that the miscreant attempted to con another family in similar manner on the same day, but he could not succeed. Then he visited Rao's family on a motorcycle and conducted the theft," Mancheswar Police said.

"According to the investigation, it seems the miscreant was not from Odisha as he was speaking in Hindi. We have released his sketch and distributed it to other police stations for identifying him," the police added.