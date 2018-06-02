Home States Odisha

Green buffer zone plan faces delay

AT a time when Rourkela struggles with the ills of unplanned urbanisation and ever increasing concrete jungle, the much-needed vision of developing green buffer zones around ponds for environment and aesthetic reasons c

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AT a time when Rourkela struggles with the ills of unplanned urbanisation and ever increasing concrete jungle, the much-needed vision of developing green buffer zones around ponds for environment and aesthetic reasons continues to face inordinate delay.

While the city does not have a single water body with ecological buffer zone around it, Koraput town, which is nearly seven times smaller than the Steel City, had developed a waterfront named Chandan Pokhar around a large pond in 2006. At least five ponds in Sheetalpada, Deogaon, Panposh, STI level-crossing and Power Grid Station have been permanently vanished over the past decade. The remaining ponds are struggling for survival amid administrative neglect and encroachment.

Incidentally, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) have included four water bodies in action plan for pond management. The sprawling DAV pond of the Dr A N Khosla DAV Public School at Basanti Colony has huge potential to be an excellent green buffer zone. But the administration and DAV Public School management have been locked in court litigation over the ownership of the pond and adjoining land. Similarly, a large pond of SER at Madhusudanpali near Railway Colony is an epitome of neglect.

Separately, defunct ponds at Shantinagar, Tilkanagar, Bondamunda and Uttambasti and another pond between Mahtab Road and Ring Road also need to be developed with green buffer zones for lasting environment impact, said former Chairman of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Ramesh Bal.

But, environmentalists warn against use of concrete works on embankments of water bodies. Convenor of Water Initiatives Ranjan Panda said green buffer zones around ponds without concrete works are natural solutions for effective environment impact with aesthetic look and provide better recreational avenues to urbanites. Natural embankments with vegetation cover in tropical climate reduces water evaporation, keep the environment cool, stabilises shoreline, retain soil moisture and recharge ground water in monsoon, he added.

Newly-appointed RMC Commissioner and RSCL Chief Executive Officer Rashmita Panda said the DAV pond is under proposal for pond management. Three other ponds at Bondamunda, inside OSAP premises and reserve police campus are also earmarked for development, she added.

Govt neglect

5 ponds permanently vanished over past decade

4 water bodies included in action plan for pond management

A large pond of SER at Madhusudanpali near Railway Colony is an epitome of neglect

Defunct ponds at Shantinagar, Tilkanagar, Bondamunda and Uttambasti need to be developed

