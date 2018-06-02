GRS disengaged over PMAY irregularities

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar on Friday disengaged a Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) of Sergigumma panchayat under Kalyansinghpur block for her involvement in misappropriating government fund allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

As per reports, GRS Sabita Bagh had transferred the fund to accounts of fake beneficiaries under PMAY without verification in 2016-17 and 2017-18. This incident came to light following an RTI reply in April. An inquiry has found out that Sabita took bribe from a villager and allotted the house in his name ignoring the claims of a genuine beneficiary.

After a preliminary investigation by the former Project Director (PD) of DRDA, the Collector had also suspended panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Babana Sabara and computer programmer Manoj Palo of Kalyansinghpur block. The Collector recommended departmental proceedings against Manoj and asked PD DRDA Sukanta Tripathy to initiate a fresh inquiry against Sarpanch Laki Nachika for his involvement in the case.

Sources said similar irregularities in allocation of funds for housing scheme have been alleged in other blocks of the district. Around 20 beneficiaries in the panchayat have not received their money for house construction.Meanwhile, the Collector has formed a squad to initiate probe into such allegations in the district.