Odisha: Woman sarpanch attacked

By Express News Service

NIMPARA: The woman sarpanch of Nuakholamara panchayat under Gop block, Urmila Pradhan, was allegedly attacked in her office by three ward members on Friday. Police have registered a case. According to the complainant, she was attacked during a meeting of the panchayat in the presence of VEO, GRS, and naib sarpanch. The accused were identified as Siba Prasad Swain, Ramesh Chandra Bhol and Manmohan Bhol. They allegedly abused her and threw a chair at her. She sustained injures in the attack. The accused snatched her chain and purse containing cash of `20,000. No arrests have been made so far.

Collector urged to act against encroachers

Nimapara: Locals urged Puri Collector to take appropriate action against miscreants who had allegedly encroached the State Highway between Pipili and Nimapara at different places. The matter was also reported to the Collector by tehsildar Kamaljit Das. "The encroachers are being helped by local politicians," sources alleged. "PWD officials are not taking any steps against the encroachers near Tala Andhia Chhaka under NAC, Nimapara," sources claimed.