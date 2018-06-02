Punjilal’s bail plea rejected

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of sensational Patnagarh parcel bomb explosion that killed newly married Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani and left his wife Rimarani grievously wounded due to burn injuries on February 23.

The court on Thursday had reserved the verdict after completion of the hearing on the bail application of Punjilal. Official sources said Punjilal’s bail petition was rejected on several grounds, including concrete evidences collected by the Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and confessions of the accused leading to discovery of crucial evidences.

Punjilal was arrested by the Crime Branch on April 25 after marathon interrogation in connection with the explosion. He had planned the crime to take revenge against Soumya’s mother Sanjukta Sahu, who was promoted to the post of Principal of Jyoti Vikas Junior College in Bhainsa, where he was teaching English. Punjilal has been lodged in Patnagarh sub-jail.At present, Rimarani is living at the house of her in-laws in Patnagarh after being discharged from the hospital.The advocate of Punjilal said they will approach the higher court on the issue to get justice.