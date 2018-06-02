Home States Odisha

Two drivers trapped under heap of boulders in Koraput

They were engaged in stone excavation on Thursday night when the hill caved in, rescue teams started operation on Friday morning

Police, fire brigade and ODRAF teams engaged in rescue operation on Friday morning | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two drivers of earth-movers have been trapped under a heap of boulders along with their machines for over 24 hours near BSingpur forest area under Borrigumma block of Koraput district.
Informing about the incident, police said the two drivers of the earth-movers were engaged in excavating boulders under a Government project in Bariput village when the hill caved in around 7 pm on Thursday, trapping the vehicles along with their drivers. The two trapped drivers have been identified as Ghanshyam Guru and Sanjay Dash of Deogarh district.

Sources said the fire brigade personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information but failed to rescue the victims due to darkness, a fire brigade official said. Rescue operations started on Friday morning by a joint team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire brigade officials. “A blast could have been an easy option to clear the heap but that could endanger their lives,” said an official.
As the efforts to rescue the drivers with the help of locally available machines proved futile, two excavators have been requisitioned from Balangir and those are expected to reach the spot on Saturday.
The contract for the work was given to a firm of Balangir, who had engaged more than 40 workers, including the two drivers.

“The stone mining operation was on for the last two days,” said a villager. While police investigation into the incident has started and rescue operation is on, Borrigumma police are searching for the contractor.
Local villagers informed that the drivers had entered the area for stone excavation late in the evening to earn some extra bucks from overtime when the incident occurred. Sources said they are paid `800 per day for the work.

In a similar incident under the same block about a month back, two persons had died on the spot. Despite repeated incidents, no safety precaution was undertaken during stone mining. (With PTI inputs)

