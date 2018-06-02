Vigilance officials arrest block education officer for accepting bribe

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The anti-graft vigilance officials arrested a block education officer (BEO) for allegedly accepting a bribe from a teacher in Odisha's Kendrapara district, the department said in a release today.

The BEO of Rajnagar block was arrested from his office yesterday when he was accepting Rs 2,000 in cash from the teacher to process a file related to promotion of 14 teachers, the release said.

The bribe money was seized in presence of witnesses after it was recovered from the BEO's possession, the release said.

The BEO's residence at Gualasingh village was also searched, the release added.