Home States Odisha

Village tourism to revive handloom sector

The project is aimed at reviving the fortunes of the 90 handloom houses in the neighbourhood.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With an aim to revive the handloom industry, Department of Textiles in collaboration with district administration decided to open handloom village tourism at Jaipur under Raghunathpur block of the district.

On Friday, Collector Yamini Sarangi laid the foundation stone for the handloom village tourism in the presence of hundreds of women weavers. It is aimed at reviving the fortunes of the 90 handloom houses in the neighbourhood and providing a platform for the weavers to sell their products.

At a time when traditional handlooms are fading into oblivion due to declining patronage and lack of marketing, the efforts of the administration to open handloom village tourism at Jaipur with the help of  Sri Sri Parbati Weaver Cooperative Society has brought hopes to revive the traditional handlooms.
To attract more tourists to the village, overall infrastructure roads, walkways, toilets and parking facilities will be developed while street lights will be installed. The weavers’ looms and their surroundings will also be renovated as part of the project.

The weavers will also get an opportunity to sell their products to tourists visiting the handloom village while the tourists can get a feel of the tradition. The guesthouse would be designed in accordance with the theme to draw the attention of tourists.

As many as 442 handloom weavers of 90 households in the area are expected to benefit from the project. A woman weaver Saraswati Prusty said, “With powerloom products flooding the market, the traditional handloom sector in our district is fighting for survival. The handloom village tourism project will provide us with an opportunity to overcome the competition.

It will give us a platform for live display of weaving for the benefit of tourists visiting the village. Apart from promoting tourism, the project is also expected to lead to overall development of Jaipur village, they added.

Raghunathpur BDO Panchanana Pasyat, Textiles Inspector Niranjan Pradhan, Chapada Sarpanch Bijay Kumar Swain and Secretary of WEC Manas Prusty were present.

Revamp plan

Govt to open handloom village tourism at Jaipur under Raghunathpur block

On Friday, Collector Yamini Sarangi laid the foundation stone for the project

442 handloom weavers of 90 households in the area are expected to benefit from the project

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
handloom industry Odisha Department of Textiles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi