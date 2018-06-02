Home States Odisha

Youth, woman end lives by jumping before train

AN 18-year-old youth and an unidentified woman double his age committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train near Panposh railway bridge here on Thursday night. Efforts are underway by Governm

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AN 18-year-old youth and an unidentified woman double his age committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train near Panposh railway bridge here on Thursday night. Efforts are underway by Government Railway Police (GRP) to ascertain their identities. The bodies have been sent to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

GRP sources said they received a railway memo at about 10.30 pm on Thursday in which the driver of the goods train stated that the youth and the woman, holding hands together, jumped before the train. They said from an Aadhaar card found from the youth’s body it appeared that he was Ashish Mahato (18) of Purulia in West Bengal. They said the identity of the woman, in her late thirties, remains to be established, adding that probe is on to ascertain the reason behind committing suicide. The GRP sources said a mobile phone was also recovered from the youth’s body.

