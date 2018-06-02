Youth, woman end lives by jumping before train

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AN 18-year-old youth and an unidentified woman double his age committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train near Panposh railway bridge here on Thursday night. Efforts are underway by Government Railway Police (GRP) to ascertain their identities. The bodies have been sent to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

GRP sources said they received a railway memo at about 10.30 pm on Thursday in which the driver of the goods train stated that the youth and the woman, holding hands together, jumped before the train. They said from an Aadhaar card found from the youth’s body it appeared that he was Ashish Mahato (18) of Purulia in West Bengal. They said the identity of the woman, in her late thirties, remains to be established, adding that probe is on to ascertain the reason behind committing suicide. The GRP sources said a mobile phone was also recovered from the youth’s body.