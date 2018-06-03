Home States Odisha

107 surrendered Maoists appear at IGNOU exam

IN another step forward for social inclusion and economic empowerment of estranged youths, as many as 107 surrendered Maoists appeared at IGNOU term-end examination in Kendriya Vidyalaya centre here o

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:IN another step forward for social inclusion and economic empowerment of estranged youths, as many as 107 surrendered Maoists appeared at IGNOU term-end examination in Kendriya Vidyalaya centre here on Saturday. On the first day of the examination, they wrote Commerce Paper-1 of the Preparatory Course under sixmonth Bachelors Preparatory Programme (BPP) of the open university. Under the initiative of SP Jagmohan Meena, the district police had launched ‘Mission Education’ to educate the surrendered Maoists and unemployed poor and tribal youths last year.

The objective of the mission was to provide free education to the rebels who had shunned violence and joined the mainstream. The former Maoists who appeared at the examination included hardcore rebel leader Sukdev. As many as 120 tribals including surrendered rebels who did not have formal education nor passed Plus Two were enrolled for the six-month Bachelors Preparatory Programme (BPP) being offered by IGNOU. After completion of the BPP, they will take admission in Bachelors Degree programme, police said. All the expenses for the BPP and Bachelors Degree programme of the surrendered Maoists will be borne by the police. In order to encourage the uneducated tribals, particularly surrendered Left wing extremists, the police also conducted the counselling classes on district police office premises. The SP and his team took classes on the BPP Programme.

A day before the examination, the examinees were called for the last minute revision and briefed about the previous question papers and other information on Friday. Meena has been taking keen interest in bringing the Maoists into the mainstream and thereafter providing free education to them. The efforts of the police yielded results as the surrendered rebel leaders actively took part in the mission to educate and bring themselves into the social fabric.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 