An aroma of hope for farmers against wild animal attack

BHUBANESWAR:CULTIVATION of aromatic crops can be an alternative and sustainable source of livelihood for farmers who have been facing crop destruction for varied reasons, opined experts at a workshop in Pampasara near Satkosia Tiger Reserve Forest. The workshop aimed at creating awareness on aromatic plants for sustainable livelihood alternatives in crop depredation areas was organised by Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) in association with Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow. Team Leader of FES Swapna Sarangi said farmers in the area are affected by the wild animals and have been discouraged to cultivate their land as they tend to lose the standing crops.

“After consultation with experts, we have found that cultivation of aromatic plants can result in discouraging the wildlife from consuming these plants as it has a distinct smell and they also change their trail route,” said Sarangi, an expert on ecological restoration. Speaking on the occasion, Project Director of Angul DRDA Amulya Champatiray said farmers in many districts including Angul and Dhenkanal have lost their livelihood due to crop destruction.

“Cash crops like aromatic plantations can be an alternative source of farming for a sustainable livelihood,” he said adding that the administration would extend support to the farmers who want to take it up. Studies show that there is a huge market for essential and aromatic oils in India and abroad. But only one per cent of the requirement is being produced. Principal Scientist of CIMAP Ajit Shasany said cultivation of aromatic crops does not require huge input costs like fertiliser and water and can be undertaken in areas which are fallow. “We have been encouraging the farmers to take up the crop as it has economic viability and can be grown for a long term.

It is a best solution for utilisation of fallow lands,” he said. More than 100 farmers and agri-entrepreneurs from Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts attended the training-cumworkshop. Some farmers, who have been successfully cultivating aromatic crops for the past one year, shared their experiences. Senior Scientist and Head of Krushi Vigyan Kendara, Angul Binita Satpathy lauded the farmers and said the centre would focus on awareness and training of farmers from across the district.