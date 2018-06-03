BJD to launch 3rd phase of Maha stir

Home States Odisha

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:ALLEGING that frequent change of opinion by the State BJP leaders on Mahanadi issue has exposed the double standards of the party, the ruling BJD on Saturday announced that it will soon launch third phase of its Mahanadi Mahasangram. Announcing this at a media conference here, BJD vicepresident Debi Prasad Mishra, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Deb and general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and State BJP leaders are used to change their opinion frequently over the issue.

Even the Prime Minister, during his visit to Odisha on May 26, furnished wrong information. “To divert the attention of the people, the BJP leaders are frequently changing their stand on Mahanadi in an effort to defend themselves. We have decided to begin third phase agitation and will announce the schedule very soon,” Mishra said. The BJD leaders said when the Odisha Government protested against Kelo project over Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh in 2015, Pradhan said a joint control board should be set up as per the agreement between Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to resolve the Mahanadi river water issue. Several other BJP leaders suggested that the dispute should be resolved through the National River Board.

Stating that tripartite talks to resolve the issue also failed when Chhattisgarh did not agree to the Odisha Government’s suggestion, the BJD leaders said the State Government had suggested that a team of specialists should be constituted to assess the situation and submit report within three months and till then Chhattisgarh should stop all construction work. After the tripartite meeting failed to resolve the issue, Odisha Chief Minister sought personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there was no response to the letter, the BJD leaders said.

