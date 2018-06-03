BMC engineer found dead in car

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE body of an engineer working with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was found under mysterious circumstances in his car under Janla police limits in Jatni area of the City on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Manoj Mishra, who was working as an assistant executive engineer with the BMC. Acording to the police, Mishra may have died after an unidentified vehicle hit his car. Mishra was traced with his damaged car on Janla over bridge. When PCR vehicle personnel reached the spot, he was still breathing and asked them to wait before taking him to hospital. He was rushed to hospital after which he succumbed,” Jatni Police Station inspector-in-charge Sanjib Kumar Mohanty said.

“Though there were not many external injuries, but his ribs were fractured in the incident. We suspect it to be an accident case, but the probe is on from all angles,” he added. But, Mishra’s family suspects foul play citing the injuries he had sustained. According to Mishra’s wife, he had told her at about 11.30 am on Friday that road work was going on in Nayapalli area and he would return in the morning. Mishra’s family said he was with them on Friday night before leaving for Nayapalli. Kanhu Charan Das, an Assistant Engineer working with BMC, said Mishra left for home at 1 am telling them that he had received a call from home. But, his’s wife claimed that she did not talk to her husband after he left the house. She called him at 6 am Friday when police answered and asked her to immediately come to Capital Hospital.

“According to the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of accident. Locals told the police that Mishra’s car was hit by an unidentified vehicle,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said. “We are also probing who had called Mishra and why did he go to Janla,” he added. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of Mishra’s death.

Youth killed

In another incident, a youth was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was reportedly riding on wrong side under Saheed Nagar police limits. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar Mohapatra, who was staying in the City and preparing for competitive examinations. The police said Mohapatra was riding without wearing a helmet and possibly talking over phone when he was hit by a twowheeler. “According to preliminary investigation, it seems Mohapatra was hit by a twowheeler and was crushed by a four-wheeler after falling on the road,” Saheed Nagar Police said.