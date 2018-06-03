Congress calls chaka bandh over fuel price hike on June 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that both the Centre and the State Government do not have any concern for the people of Odisha, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Saturday announced the party decision to give a call for Odisha bandh over the issue. He, however, said a decision on the date of the bandh will be taken after discussion with like-minded political parties and other organisations.

The Congress also gave a call for a six-hour “chaka bandh” from 6 am to 12 noon in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 4 against the unprecedented fuel price hike and requested people using petrol and diesel to refrain from doing so as a mark of protest. “We request people of both the cities to refrain from using vehicles during these hours as a mark of protest and cooperate with us,” Patnaik told media persons here. Criticising the Centre for fuel price hike which was later reduced by only one paise, Patnaik said the State Government has not shown any concern for the people by not reducing tax on petrol and diesel. Giving the example of Kerala which reduced tax by rupees one per litre, the OPCC president said the Odisha Government could also have given relief to the consumers which it did not. “If fuel price hike has affected the people, we request them to cooperate with us. We do not want to do anything forcibly,” he said. Patnaik announced that the Congress will organise Statewide rallies over the issue of fuel price hike on June 3. The OPCC chief criticised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh over his statement on Mahanadi river describing it as dangerous.

Alleging that the support of the Centre to Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi river water dispute with Odisha has emboldened Singh to make such a statement, Patnaik said a State cannot claim to have exclusive right over a river if it flows through more than two States. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving assurance to the people of Odisha on Mahanadi issue during his visit to Cuttack on May 26. Patnaik said the Odisha Government is also to be blamed over the issue. As many as 29 companies had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Odisha Government for establishment of industries, but some of the companies left for Chhattisgarh when Odisha Government did not show any interest. Barrages have been constructed by the Chhattisgarh Government to supply water to these projects, he said. The OPCC president alleged that the Odisha Government has raised the issue now after remaining silent for 15 years keeping an eye on the elections.