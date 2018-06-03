Home States Odisha

Drivers still trapped under boulders in Koraput, family files case

Published: 03rd June 2018

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: WITH the two labourers still trapped under the debris of boulders at Bariput near BSingpur forest area for more than 48 hours, father of one of the workers lodged an FIR against the construction company at BSinghpur police outpost under Borrigumma block of the district on Saturday. In his complaint, Ghanshyam Guru’s father Duryodhan Guru held the company’s supervisor and contactor responsible for his son’s death and demanded action against them.

Duryodhan of Deogarh district said his son had been working with a Balangirbased construction firm from January 2 as a driver of Volvo JCB. He and one Sanjay Dash were engaged in Telingiri project as JCB machine drivers and were excavating earth on May 31 evening when the hill caved in. The two got trapped under the boulders along with their earth-movers. Meanwhile, fire personnel, ODRAF and company officials are engaged in a massive rescue operation even as inclement weather on Saturday made rescue work difficult.

With available machines failing to move the boulders, the district administration has requisitioned heavy boulder moving machines from National Mineral Development Corporation, Naganaar in Jagadalpur of Chhattisgarh district. The machines are expected to reach the accident spot on Sunday evening after which the rescue work is likely to gain pace.

