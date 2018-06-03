Govt okays Rs 440 crore for irrigation projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE State Government on Saturday sanctioned projects worth Rs 440 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) for the current financial year. The State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi approved watershed projects worth Rs 250 crore out of which the Central share will be Rs 98.44 crore and the balance Rs 151.56 crore will be the State’s contribution. As per the annual plan, Rs 88.95 crore has been sanctioned for drip and sprinkler irrigation systems under “Per Drop More Crop” component of PMKSY (erstwhile scheme on micro irrigation has been subsumed under PMKSY since July 1, 2015).

The State Government has set a target to provide irrigation to 5695 hectares of land through 2345 irrigation drip irrigation units. The State will get a Central assistance of Rs 40 crore under the scheme while the balance Rs 48.95 crore will be its contribution, official sources said. While setting a target to provide assistance to 20,546 farmer beneficiaries under micro irrigation scheme, the State Government has sanctioned Rs 87.97 crore under the annual plan. Of the total outlay, Rs 30 crore will be the Central share and Rs 37.59 crore will be the State’s share.

The balance Rs 20.38 crore will be the beneficiaries’ contribution. Under the scheme, 15 per cent additional assistance is provided to small and marginal farmers for installation of micro irrigation systems compared to other farmers for area covered under Drought Prone Area Programme (DPAP) and Desert Development Programme (DDP). While, the PMKSY is aimed at boosting investment in irrigation and improving efficiency of water use, Odisha has been seriously lagging on both fronts. While States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu account for 78 per cent of the coverage expansion during 2017-18, Odisha has been able to create irrigation potential for only 3,037.09 hectares with an expenditure of Rs 3.25 crore. Karnataka has outperformed other States by creating irrigation potential of 2,36,108.17 hectares followed by Andhra Pradesh 1,86,441 hectares, Gujarat 1,43,134 hectares and Maharashtra 1,32,829.49 hectares. The State has sanctioned projects worth Rs 12.65 crore under water management, soil conservation, research, farmers training and skill development.