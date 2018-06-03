Health Ministry nod for two more medical colleges in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued Letter of Permission (LoP) for two new medical colleges at Balasore and Balangir for intake of 100 students each for MBBS course for 2018-19 academic year. With the two institutions, the number of Government medical colleges in the State has gone up to seven. Last year, two colleges offering medical education were opened at Baripada and Koraput.

The LoP was issued after a visit of officials from the Medical Council of India (MCI) last month and subsequent submission of undertaking by the State Government to provide required infrastructure. As per LoP, the permission has been accorded for a period of one year initially and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to verification of achievement of annual targets as indicated in the Government medical college scheme.

The process of renewal of permission will continue till the infrastructure and expansion of hospital facilities are completed as per norms of MCI and the college is recognised. Next batch of students against increased intake will be admitted after obtaining permission from the Centre. The new medical colleges will fulfill the advanced healthcare needs of the people in both the districts and neighbouring areas and also boost professional manpower in the State. With this, the total number of medical seats in the State-run medical colleges has gone up to 1,050. The Ministry has also granted permission for intake of 100 students each in Pundit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput for the second batch of MBBS course.

Similarly, permission for 250 seats each at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur has been received while two superspeciality seats in DM (Endocrinology) at MKCG Medical College and Hospital have been increased for 2018-19. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Health Minister Pratap Jena have expressed happiness over grant of LoP. The CM had personally reviewed progress of construction works and other requisites for both the institutions. “Happy to share that Balasore and Balangir medical colleges have received permission to start admissions from this year. This is yet another milestone in our efforts for best quality #HealthForAll and produce more doctors to serve people in every nook & corner of the State,” Naveen tweeted.