IMD to set up survey observatory at 9 places, says new Met Director

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:NEWLY appointed Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas on Saturday said Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) is planning modernization of various centres in the country, including Odisha. Biswas, who was earlier posted as senior weather forecaster at Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, replaced Sarat Chandra Sahoo who retired on May 31.

Biswas told The Express that IMD will instal survey observatory equipment at nine Agromet Field Units (AMFU) in the State. The MeT officials are of the opinion that IMD equipment will empower the f a r m e r s a n d b o o s t agriculture. “IMD will instal surface observatory equipment at AMFUs of Kirei in Sundergarh, Chipilima in Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, Mahisapat in Dhenkanal, Semiliguda in Koraput, Malkangiri, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and others,” Biswas said. IMD will also instal equipment like humidity sensors, pressure sensors and wind sensors at the AMFUs within two months.

There are about 10 AMFUs in the State including G Udayagiri in Kandhamal and Ranital in Bhadrak. Nine AMFUs will utilise the observations collected through the IMD equipment and share the data with them. IMD has about 10 surface departmental observatories and 13 part time surface observatories in Odisha. The observations at the departmental observatories are made every three hours starting from 5.30 am everyday. Biswas also informed that a Doppler radar station will be set up in Sambalpur soon. The Doppler radar station at Gopalpur is in the testing stage now. Talking about the monsoon, the Met Director said according to IMD seasonal forecast of Central zone, which includes Odisha, the it will be normal this year. “In next 24 hours, southern Odisha is likely to receive pre-monsoon showers. Monsoon mostly reaches Odisha by June 10, and this year also, we are expecting it to arrive around the same date,” he said.