Home States Odisha

Odisha: Five get rigorous imprisonment for life in gangrape case

The boy took her to an isolated place, raped her and abandoned her. The girl was then spotted by five other youths, who also took turns to rape her, the officer said quoting the FIR.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: In record 30 days, a fast-track court here sentenced five persons to rigorous imprisonment for life and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them for the gangrape of a minor girl in Odisha's Sambalpur district on May 2.

The sixth accused in the case, a juvenile, was sent to a correction home.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Udayabhanu Jena pronounced the sentence yesterday after hearing arguments and counter-arguments by the prosecution and the defense counsels for over 14 hours, Special Public Prosecutor Santosh Panda said.

The 15-year-old girl's mother had said in her complaint that her daughter, a Class IX student of Sasan area in the district, was on her way home from a local market on May 2 when the juvenile approached her for a conversation, a police officer said.

The boy took her to an isolated place, raped her and abandoned her. The girl was then spotted by five other youths, who also took turns to rape her, the officer said quoting the FIR.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the six accused over the next three days. The victim committed suicide on May 23, five days before the court hearing in the case began, the officer added.

Altogether, 21 witnesses were examined by the court during the course of the hearing, the special public prosecutor said, adding the verdict would boost people's faith in the judicial system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 