Plea for 24x7 Rly counter

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:UNION Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to make the reservation counter at Bagala Dharmasala in Puri operational round the clock. In a letter to Goyal, Pradhan said he has received several requests from the residents of Puri as well as pilgrims visiting the temple town for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

“The railway reservation counter at Bagala Dharmashala is operational for a few hours. If this reservation counter is made operational 24×7, it be convenient for huge number of pilgrims who visit Puri from across the country,” the letter said. In view of the upcoming Rath Yatra on July 14 when millions of pilgrims are expected, this facility should be provided at the earliest, Pradhan said.

