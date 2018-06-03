Home States Odisha

Sans help, woman dies on way to hospital after delivery

IN a tragic incident, a woman in Manda village within Bangiriposi police limits here died as she didn’t receive medical help after delivering a girl child inside a locked room. Blame it on the neglige

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: IN a tragic incident, a woman in Manda village within Bangiriposi police limits here died as she didn’t receive medical help after delivering a girl child inside a locked room. Blame it on the negligence of her family members or the unavailability of ambulance service, she died on her way to the health centre. Sources said deceased Anima’s husband Rajesh Sethi used to sleep in another room along with their two kids due to feud in the family.

Late on Friday night, neither her husband nor her in-laws responded to her screams for help when she was in labour pain. Anima was unable to open the door’s lock due to intense pain, sources added. Around 3.30 am, she delivered a girl child and started bleeding profusely. In the morning, when Anima didn’t open the door, Rajesh informed her parents. Later, some locals reached the woman’s house around 8 am and rescued her along with the newborn by breaking open the door. Locals alleged that they waited for 108 ambulance to reach the village for at least six hours. They later arranged an auto-rickshaw to take her to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre (CHC). However, she died on way to the CHC. The condition of the newborn was stated to be stable.

“The infant is undergoing treatment at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital at Baripada,” said officials of Child Helpline. Meanwhile, Bangiriposi IIC Minati Biswal said Rajesh, his father Bijay Sethi (80) and mother Rupeswai (55) were arrested after the woman’s brother lodged a complaint against them. The woman’s family alleged that she was being physically and mentally tortured by her in-laws ever since her marriage in 2011. A case under sections 498(A), 302 and 34 IPC was registered against the accused. The trio was produced before Baripada SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody.

