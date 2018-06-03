School repair responsibility shifted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE State Government on Saturday decided to entrust the maintenance and repair of primary and upper primary schools with the Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development departments. Besides, it has been decided that repair and maintenance of high schools and upgraded high schools will be handed over to the Rural Development and Works departments respectively. A proposal to this effect was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the decision, maintenance and repair of the schools in rural areas will be the responsibility of the Panchayati Raj department while the Urban Development department will look after the schools in the urban areas. The repair and maintenance will be done through the gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs). The Urban Development department will make special provision of funds for this if the ULBs face financial problems in this regard. Responsibility of repair and maintenance of a majority of ME schools are with the Rural Development and Urban Development departments. Besides, responsibility of construction of new buildings out of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan (RMSA) or Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) funds will be entrusted to the department having the maint e n a n c e a n d re p a i r responsibility.