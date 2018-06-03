Six Odia vets felicitated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Six Odia veterinary doctors were felicitated for their outstanding performance at a national level function organised on the occasion of 'World Milk Day' at New Delhi on Friday.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Radha Mohan Singh who attended the function as the Chief Guest felicitated the team of vets comprising Dr Sanjib Kumar Patel, Dr Manoj Kumar Pattanayak, Dr Dipak Kumar Senapati, Dr Basant Kumar Behera and Dr Sashank Sekhar Nayak with certificates, memento and cash prize for their sincere and dedicated contributions to the field of livestock breeding and treatment. Commissioner-cum-Director, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Mahendra Kumar Mallik represented the State on the occasion and CEO, Odisha Livestock Resources Development Society (OLRDS) Dr Girish Chandra Kar also attended the function.