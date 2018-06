By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 16-year-old girl hailing from Noliashai under Paradip police limits allegedly committed suicide after her family objected to her love affair with a local boy. The girl, M Atamba, had developed love affair with the boy from the same locality without the knowledge of her parents.

When her parents got to know about the incident, they scolded her and asked her to break all ties with the boy. The girl was shifted to Atharbanki hospital, where doctor declared her brought dead.