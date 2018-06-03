Three of WB family die in accident

By Express News Service

BALASORE: AT least three persons, including two women of a family from West Bengal were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident on NH- 60 near Rupsa in Balasore district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Kashinath Sengupta (65), his wife Jayanti Sengupta (60) and their daughter Shreya Sinha (35). Rana Singh (40) and his sixyear- old daughter are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police sources said the mishap took place while five members of the family were heading towards Puri from Kolkata in a car, which dashed against the parapet of a bridge near Rupsa police station killing the trio on the spot. “Along with his in-laws and family, Rana was going to Puri for a darshan of Lord Jagannath. Though cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet, it appears he fell asleep while driving. Further investigation is on,” said a police official