Home States Odisha

Three of WB family die in accident

AT least three persons, including two women of a family from West Bengal were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident on NH- 60 near Rupsa in Balasore district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Kashinath Sengupta (65), his wife Jayanti Sengupta (60) and their daughter Shreya Sinh

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: AT least three persons, including two women of a family from West Bengal were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident on NH- 60 near Rupsa in Balasore district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Kashinath Sengupta (65), his wife Jayanti Sengupta (60) and their daughter Shreya Sinha (35). Rana Singh (40) and his sixyear- old daughter are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police sources said the mishap took place while five members of the family were heading towards Puri from Kolkata in a car, which dashed against the parapet of a bridge near Rupsa police station killing the trio on the spot. “Along with his in-laws and family, Rana was going to Puri for a darshan of Lord Jagannath. Though cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet, it appears he fell asleep while driving. Further investigation is on,” said a police official

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 