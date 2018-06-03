Home States Odisha

Villagers give nod for ash pond

The stand-off between the land losing villagers and NTPC-Kaniha over construction of the much-needed third ash pond were cleared on Friday with the villagers giving their nod for the work. Informing a

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The stand-off between the land losing villagers and NTPC-Kaniha over construction of the much-needed third ash pond were cleared on Friday with the villagers giving their nod for the work. Informing about the development, Talcher Subcollector Paresh Nayak said, “agreeing to the Land Acquisition Act 2013 and State Rehabilitation Policy of 2006, the people of the two affected villages gave their consent for the ash pond construction at a meeting on Friday.”

According to sources, two villages of Badahira and Masanihata of Kaniha block will be affected by the third ash pond which NTPC wants to construct to release its slurry. While Badahira village has been totally displaced and all the agricultural land will be acquired, in Masanihata only agricultural land will be taken by NTPC for the ash pond. The NTPC wants 458 acres of land of Badahira and 109 acres from Masanihata for the ash pond. A social impact assessment survey was conducted in the two villages recently. During the survey, the villagers were apprised of the compensation and other rehabilitation benefits as per the State Act and Policy.

