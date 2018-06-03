Home States Odisha

Water logging at Badambadi worsens

WATER logging on the main road connecting Badambadi Bus Stand has become a matter of concern for not only the commuters but also the local people. A portion of the road stretching for more than 200 me

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: WATER logging on the main road connecting Badambadi Bus Stand has become a matter of concern for not only the commuters but also the local people. A portion of the road stretching for more than 200 metre is always submerged in knee deep water. Waste materials decomposing in the water logging has created filthy and unhygienic surroundings at the heart of the city. Though the situation has been prevailing for one month, Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) seems to have least concern. While people find it difficult to go to bus stand and roadside shops due to the water logging, the passengers have to get down into the water. Besides, autorickshaw drivers find it tough to run their business as it is their parking place.

The main cause of the problem is the waste water coming from a public toilet, situated adjacent to the Badambadi police station. “Though we have been demanding to close the water flow to keep the road dry and clean, nobody is taking any step,” said members of Cuttack Auto Mahasangha. CMC Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra said the road is maintained by Roads & Building department. The CMC has advised the department concerned to heighten the portion of the road for permanent solution, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 