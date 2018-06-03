Water logging at Badambadi worsens

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: WATER logging on the main road connecting Badambadi Bus Stand has become a matter of concern for not only the commuters but also the local people. A portion of the road stretching for more than 200 metre is always submerged in knee deep water. Waste materials decomposing in the water logging has created filthy and unhygienic surroundings at the heart of the city. Though the situation has been prevailing for one month, Cuttack Municipal Corporation(CMC) seems to have least concern. While people find it difficult to go to bus stand and roadside shops due to the water logging, the passengers have to get down into the water. Besides, autorickshaw drivers find it tough to run their business as it is their parking place.

The main cause of the problem is the waste water coming from a public toilet, situated adjacent to the Badambadi police station. “Though we have been demanding to close the water flow to keep the road dry and clean, nobody is taking any step,” said members of Cuttack Auto Mahasangha. CMC Commissioner Bikash Mohapatra said the road is maintained by Roads & Building department. The CMC has advised the department concerned to heighten the portion of the road for permanent solution, he added.