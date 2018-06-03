Youth kills man, rapes minor girl

By Express News Service

BARGARH:POLICE on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl and hacking her father to death at Khairpali village in Ambabhona of the district. The accused has been identified as Nagesh Dash (23) of Khairpali village. Police said Nagesh entered the house of the victim late on Friday and hacked her father, who was a school teacher, to death using axe before he allegedly raped the minor girl. He also attacked the girl with the axe injuring her critically.

The school teacher died on the spot while the girl was rushed to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later, the girl was shifted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla. Gartia said the accused confessed that he had raped the minor girl while the girl is denying the rape. The medical examination of the accused and the victim girl has been conducted and report is awaited. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act and further investigation is on, he added.