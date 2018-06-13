Rs 65 crore IGST refund claims settled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Bhubaneswar Zone of GST, Central Excise and Customs, settled Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund claims amounting to around `65 crore in less than a fortnight.

Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Deep Shekhar said a 15-day drive was launched by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for refund of IGST to exporters from May 31. As part of the campaign the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate had undertaken a special drive to refund IGST claims pending at Paradip, Dhamra and Jajpur custom divisions.Of the rest 10 claims, seven cases are pending due to mismatch in the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), two cases are pending due to GST data integration problems. The process has been expedited to refund the claims of rest 10 exporters, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner of GST, Central Excise and Customs (Bhubaneswar Zone) has urged all exporters to consult their jurisdictional customs officers to get their pending IGST refund claims expedited and sanctioned.