It's Raja again!

From playing on dolis to walking on the ramp, the mode of Raja celebrations have evolved over the years. Be it in celebrity households or at your next-door neighbour's place, there has been alterations and modifications everywhere.

This Raja, The City Express strolled through the city to find out how the festival was being observed in various styles at different places.Come Raja and Bhubaneswar turns a hot spot of beauty contests. That's perhaps the evolved way of celebrating womanhood in 2018.

Pantaloons, a fashion retail outlet, hosted the first edition of Pantaloons Miss Raja on its premises in city's Saheed Nagar area. More than 2,000 women had participated in the contest from all walks of life. The grand finale of the contest was held on Wednesday. Sriya Smruti Raut was awarded the title by Bollywood actress Richa Chadha. The winner received prizes worth Rs 20,000 and got an opportunity to be featured in a Pantaloons video. As the contestants sashayed down the ramp, they flaunted bell sleeves, bardo tops, pinafore dresses, maxi skirts, long-length asymmetric kurtas in floral, geometric and foil prints. Each round was followed by Odissi performances by the artistes of Nrutyasudha Dance Academy.

The charm of Raja festival caught the eyes of the Bollywood diva. I love the city, love its people and the greenery around. In fact, I am happy to be in the city during Raja as it celebrates womanhood. This is beautiful that people in Odisha honour women by taking part in Raja celebrations, Richa said.

The traditional celebration of Raja was not overshadowed by its modern modifications. People from different parts of the city thronged Jayadev Bhawan on Wednesday evening to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner. The programme was organised by a socio-cultural organisation, Darpan. Dressed up in traditional attires, they took part in various competitions like Raja Pari, Raja Podapitha and Odia Antakshari.Poda pitha twist.

The quintessential Raja festival dessert, Poda pitha, was also a part of the celebratory evolution. Unlike the traditional mix of biri dal and rice, the new age pitha was made with unconventional ingredients. Baijyanti Patnaik of Saheed Nagar showcased her culinary skills by making poda pitha with sweet potato and pumpkin. As the name suggests, poda pitha is baked and the crust is well browned. But, Baijyanti's pitha wasn't burnt to a great extent. It had the golden tinge and was garnished with cherries. Suryashree of Vani Vihar offered monda pithas, prepared in her style. She had stuffed mondas with chena. Not just that, for sija pitha too, she relied on a stuffing of chena.

If you thought, celebrities are from Mars and don't have time for festivals, you were wrong to a certain extent. While some are lucky to have time for their families, others can't get over the nostalgia the festival brings along.

'When we caught up with Ollywood actress Archita Sahu, she said she had been celebrating Raja at her maternal uncle's house along with her grandparents since childhood. My grandmother follows the traditional method of baking poda pitha on an earthen oven. And, it has a different aroma, she said.

Actress Anu Chowdhury will have to stay away from Odisha and her family during the festival, courtesy her busy schedule. I have been missing the Raja celebrations since the past few years. But, it is nostalgic. I can never forget how I insisted my mother to get me a blue and white polka dot dress for Rajo during my childhood, she said.