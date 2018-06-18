Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra ritual schedule finalised: Mohapatra

Published: 18th June 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2018 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Pradipta Mohapatra on Sunday said that schedule for rituals for Rath Yatra on July 14 and Niladri Bije were finalised at the meeting of the Chhattisa Nijog. A meeting was also held with the Daitapati Nijog here where the issue of outstanding amount due to servitors was discussed. The servitors assured that they will cooperate with the administration for the implementation of the Supreme Court order on temple management reforms.

