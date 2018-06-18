Students to defend cheat slur by June 27

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has asked candidates booked for malpractice during Plus Two Examinations, 2018 to submit written statement in their defence by June 27.

The candidates of arts, commerce, science and vocational streams have been asked to submit their replies with the CHSE in a prescribed format in person or by post.

“If the candidates do not submit written statements within the stipulated date, it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and action as deemed proper shall be taken on the basis of records available with the council,” a CHSE notification said.The CHSE had conducted the Plus Two exams from March 5 to 29 at 1,104 centres across State. Around 3.65 lakh students had appeared the tests in all the four streams. The overall pass percentage was 71.47 per cent.

As many as 2,046 cases of malpractice had been recorded during the exams including 224 in Keonjhar and 200 in Mayurbhanj district.Meanwhile, Sunday was the last date for applying online for admission into various Plus II courses in junior colleges in the State. Till reports last came in, over 4.31 lakh students had registered themselves for admission of which around 3.98 lakh students applied online.

While the first merit list will be published on June 23, admission of students cleared in the first selection will be done between June 25 and 28. Likewise, the second merit list will be published on July 3 and admission will be held between July 4 and 6. Classes for Plus II first year students will begin from July 19, 2018.