+2 instant exam from July 9

BHUBANESWAR:THE Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will conduct the Plus II Instant Examination- 2018 from July 9 for which the online form fill up will commence from Wednesday and will continue till June 25. The examination will conclude on July 12. As per the CHSE notification, a regular/ex-regular/compartmental/ distance education candidate in any of the streams (Arts/Commerce/ Science/Vocational) who has secured pass mark in aggregate but failed in one compulsory/ elective subject is eligible to appear at the Instant Examination.

The candidates booked for malpractice, however, will not be considered eligible to appear at the examination. The examination fee for subjects with no practical papers is `520 while the fee for subjects with practical papers is `540. Fee for Biology paper has been fixed at `560. Students have been asked to deposit the fee through State Bank of India between June 20 and 26. As per the schedule, the examination of all theory subjects in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams will take place on July 9 between 10 am and 1 pm. Test for regular students in Biology papers will be conducted on July 9.

However, for ex-regular students, Biology paper-I is scheduled for July 9 and Biology paper-II for July 10. Examinations on practical project evaluation of all subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science, Practical of Biology paper- I (Botany for Regular and Ex- Regular) and the practical of Vocational Trade Paper-I will be conducted on July 11, while the practical of Biology Paper-II (Zoology for Regular and Ex-Regular) and practical of Vocational Trade Paper-II will be held on July 12.