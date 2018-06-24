Maoist posters found

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Several Maoist posters surfaced near the tourist spot of Phurli Jharan, 15 km from Bhawanipatna, on Saturday. These posters were reportedly released in the name of State unit of CPI Maoists, in which the rebels had apparently called for 24-hour strike on June 25.

Police were yet to verify the authenticity of the posters and the bandh call. The rebels reportedly demanded that the government should stop operation Green Hunt and displacements of the villagers.

Bhawanipatna Sadar police had seized the posters, said SDPO Biranchi Dehuri. Maoists are apparently trying to make their presence felt in Kalahandi since last year, especially in the hilly tracts of Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, M Rampur and Bhawanipatna blocks.