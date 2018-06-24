Witchcraft spreads its vicious tentacles in Mayurbhanj, Balasore

Sukanta Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Witchcraft, a superstitious practice, has become a matter of grave concern in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. Two such sorcery related cases highlight the vicious grip of the practice in the rural tribal areas where people are living in fear.

The first case relates to Dumuni Murmu (37), a resident of Talasahi village within Udala police limits. Dumuni, along with her husband Bandhu Murmu (46) and two sons, was ostracised after the villagers allegedly branded her as a witch.

The villagers’ decision was based on the advice of a tantrik after the death of Bandhu’s brother Sudam Murmu.

Dumuni had been worshipping a deity for the last two years at her home. After the death of Sudam, the villagers met a tantrik who told them that a relative of the deceased was responsible for his death. Dumuni and her family were physically and mentally tortured by the villagers.

After two years, the villagers ostracised the family on Thursday and threatened the members of dire consequences if they return home.

The Bandhu family is now residing at Chandrapur village under Udala police limits of the district. Bandhu had filed a complaint at Udala police station on Tuesday and a case was registered under Sections 457, 341, 323, 506 and 34 of IPC and Section 4 of the Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013 against some villagers. However, no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

In another similar case, an elderly man, Ramchandra Singh (60) of Baghamara village within Nilgiri police limits of Balasore district, was brutally attacked by a couple of villagers - Chhaturam Singh (43) and his brother-in-law Jatia Singh (45) - on suspicion of practising sorcery.

The incident took place on Thursday. Ramachandra was admitted to Nilgiri sub-divisional hospital. Later, police arrested the two accused in the case on the basis of a complaint filed by Ramachandra’s son Raghunath Singh. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

In yet another case, siblings Siba Singh (32) and Dhanu Singh (29) of Mankadakenda village within Chandua police limits were arrested on charges of killing one Sonu Singh on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Beta Singh (32) and Dasmat Marandi (31) of Marangtandi village within Suliapada police limits, who were involved in the murder, were arrested recently and remanded in judicial custody.

Elderly man axed to death over sorcery

Rayagada : An elderly man was axed to death on suspicion of practising sorcery in Chandagiri village under Kashipur police limits of the district. The deceased has been identified as Jijhur Majhi (70). In an FIR, the son of the deceased, Jaya Majhi, stated that on Friday night, his father had gone to his orchard in the village.

Later, he was found lying in a pool of blood near Siadamala street. Jaya alleged in his FIR that Rabindra Naik and his brother Kabindra Naik had repeatedly threatened Jijhur. The duo had blamed Jijhur for their father’s death and accused him of practising sorcery. “The duo had warned my father more than five times in the presence of villagers”, Jaya said. Rayagada SDPO Raj Kishre Dash rushed to the spot on Saturday and seized the axe used in the murder. Kishore said preliminary investigation reveals that the main accused Rabindra Naik is absconding. Kashipur police detained his brother Pitabas Naik for interrogation.