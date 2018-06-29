Odisha set to receive moderate rain in next 24 hours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of the State are set to receive more rains in the next 24 hours.

Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday informed that cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north-west Bay of Bengal and West Bengal now lies over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under the impact rainfall will occur at scattered places in the State in the next 24 hours.

“The cyclonic circulation now lies over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. The widespread rainfall activity will decrease and showers will occur at scattered places in the State in the next 24 hours,” Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said.

On Thursday rainfall occurred at most of the places in the State while heavy showers occurred at one or two places, weather forecasters stated. Puri recorded the highest rainfall where 14 cm rain was witnessed followed by Attabira in Bargarh district with 12 cm rain.