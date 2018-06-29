Home States Odisha

Odisha set to receive moderate rain in next 24 hours

Puri recorded the highest rainfall where 14 cm rain was witnessed followed by Attabira in Bargarh district with 12 cm rain.

Published: 29th June 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of the State are set to receive more rains in the next 24 hours.
Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday informed that cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north-west Bay of Bengal and West Bengal now lies over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under the impact rainfall will occur at scattered places in the State in the next 24  hours.

“The cyclonic circulation now lies over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood. The widespread rainfall activity will decrease and showers will occur at scattered places in the  State in the next 24 hours,” Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas said.

On Thursday rainfall occurred at most of the places in the State while heavy showers occurred at one or two places, weather forecasters stated. Puri recorded the highest rainfall where 14 cm rain was witnessed followed by Attabira in Bargarh district with 12 cm rain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
moderate rain Odisha rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp