CUTTACK: One person died and another sustained serious injuries after an explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit at Harichandanpur under Salepur police limits on Wednesday.The deceased has been identified as Batakrishna Kandi (62) of Patapur village in Tentol gram panchayat. The injured, Sukadev Kandi (50), has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. He has sustained more than 50 per cent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be critical.

According to police, Suka Malik, a licensed firecracker manufacturer of Harichandanpur had engaged the two at his asbestos-roofed firecracker making unit behind his house.While the two were grinding gun powder in a grinder, an electric spark flew and fell on the inflammable items leading to the explosion. Under the impact of the blast, the asbestos roof was blown away.

The injured duo were rushed to SCBMCH where Batakrishna, who had sustained over 90 per cent burns succumbed, said Salepur SDPO PK Jena. Owner of the firecracker manufacturing unit has been detained and investigation is on, the SDPO added.