BARIPADA: Acting on a tip off, Vigilance sleuths of Cuttack cell and Baripada on Wednesday arrested a police officer for allegedly accepting bribe from a person. The police officer was identified as Sachidananda Kisan. He was posted as sub-inspector at Baripada town police station of Mayurbhanj district.

According to Vigilance sources, the sub-inspector had demanded `15,000 from one Biswajeet Sikhar to change the criminal charges against the latter, who was arrested on February 11 in a case of harassment over dowry. Biswajeet is a resident of Kalabadia village within Kuliona police limits. After negotiations, the sub-inspector apparently agreed to change the charges against Biswajeet under IPC 307. Thus, Biswajeet managed to get bail from the court.