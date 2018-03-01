PARADIP: Despite facing resistance from locals, the Jagatsinghpur district administration continued culling operation in affected areas of Paradip port for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

More than 1107 hens affected by bird flu have been culled so far by 10 rapid response teams formed to contain the flu outbreak in Paradip.

This apart, 2331 eggs and 60 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed by the teams during raids at different houses, hotels, shops, eateries and other places.As traders and slum dwellers are hiding their poultry from the teams opposing low compensation amount, culling operation is continuing even during late night to locate the birds, sources said.

The culling operations had started on Sunday after confirmation of H5N8 virus. While culling operation is yet to be completed in a few places, the teams have started sterilisation of areas where the infected birds were culled.

Sources said authorities of Animal Husbandry department have been engaged in culling operations while Health officials are looking after sterilisation work in Paradip. Forest officials are keeping a strict vigil on movement of migratory birds which spread the flu virus among domestic birds.Moreover, awareness campaigns have been conducted in Kujang, Erasama and other areas of Paradip town on prevention of an outbreak of the flu.