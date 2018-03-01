BHUBANESWAR: In another good news for wildlife lovers of the State, blackbuck population in Odisha has reported a health growth.According to enumeration conducted in Ganjam district, the total head count of these majestic Indian antelope has risen to 4,044. The enumeration was conducted on Wednesday.

In the last census held in 2015, their population stood at 3,806. The blackbucks, which get protection from the local community, are found in Balipadar-Bhetnoi landscape.The Balipadar-Bhetnoi area comprises of about 70 villages of Buguda, Aska and Kodala forest ranges in Ganjam. According to Sevashis Jena, who took part in the census, the rise in blackbuck population signifies how good their habitat is.

In Ghumsar South Division, which accounts for a major chunk of blackbuck population, the numbers are believed to have grown by 15 to 20 per cent, Divisional Forest Officer Bijay Acharya said. In 2015, their number was 2,618 in the division.