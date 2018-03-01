BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi as a step to ensure justice to separated conjoined twins, who are to be sent back to Odisha shortly.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights body has asked AIIMS Director to submit the report within four weeks.Expressing apprehension on the health condition of the separate twins, the petitioner had demanded that the babies should be kept under treatment at the AIIMS itself till they are fully fit. The 31-month-old twins from Milipada village in Kandhamal district were separated after 22-hour-long surgery in October last year. The State Government has been extending financial assistance for their treatment.