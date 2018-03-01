JAIPUR: IN yet another case of assault on senior Government officials, Vyasanagar tehsildar and other revenue officials were thrashed in broad daylight by a mining mafia and some villagers under Jajpur Road Police limits in the district on Wednesday.

Tension ran high at Mundamal village, on the outskirts of Vyasnagar municipality, after the tehsildar and other officials were attacked there. The tehsildar Sapan Kumar Nanda, revenue inspector (RI) of Pachhikote circle Sujit Kumar Samal, assistant RI and two other officials of the tehsil sustained injuries in the attack. They were admitted to Area Hospital at Jajpur Road and later discharged after undergoing primary treatment, police said.

According to the FIR filed with local police by the tehsildar, a special squad was constituted to check illegal mining of minor minerals, led by Nanda. The tehsildar had detained a vehicle for illegally transporting morum on Wednesday. The squad also imposed a fine on the driver of the vehicle carrying smuggled minerals. Irked over the incident, the vehicle driver and their supporters, including several women, assaulted the officials and threatened them of dire consequences if they would prevent the illegal activities.

“On receiving information about the illegal mining, our squad rushed to Vyasa Sarovar area. We detained a mini truck for illegally loading morum from the non-leased area, located on forest land. Seeing the squad, the driver fled from the scene with his mineral-laden truck. We chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Mundamal village,” said Nanda.

“When fine was imposed on the occupant of the vehicle, identified as Bijay Jena, he created a ruckus. Hearing his scream, a group of villagers, nearly 50, mostly women, reached the spot and assaulted us,” he added.

“The mob forcibly took away the seized-mineral laden vehicle and its driver from us,” he said.

On being informed, Jajpur Road police rushed to the spot and rescued the officials. Police arrested six persons in connection with the incident, Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Earlier, Jajpur RTO was crushed to death after being run over by a smuggled mineral-laden vehicle, while he was on duty. Jajpur tehsildar Laxmikanta Mishra was assaulted by mining mafias while on duty.

Cong workers demand subway at Koraput

Jeypore: Hundreds of Congress workers from three blocks of Koraput sub division took out a rally demanding construction of a subway in the rail route between Koraput and Machkund station on Wednesday. Shouting slogans against the Railway authorities, the workers marched from Koraput station to the Collectorate, where they staged demonstration. Later, they submitted a memorandum to CM Naveen Patnaik through the Deputy Collector seeking fulfilment of their demand.