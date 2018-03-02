BHUBANESWAR: Renowned Oriya musician, lyricist and bhajan singer Arabinda Muduli passed away due to cardiac arrest in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The 56-year-old singer breathed his last yesterday.

According to media reports, Muduli complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar at 2:00 am where he breathed his last.

Arabinda Muduli (Photo: ANI)

The Bhajan maestro would be remembered for his hit bhajans like 'Kala Saante Acha Kemante', 'Jaga Pain Niti Mali Phula' and many more. He has always enthralled the audience with devotional songs and had won the hearts of millions of people in Odisha and elsewhere.

Born on 1 September, 1961 at Khanati in Khordha district, he was a devotee of lord Jagannath and sang only Bhajans.

Several distinguished personalities, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, condoled the death of Muduli.

Patnaik expressed deep grief at the passing away of the renowned singer and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.