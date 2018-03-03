BHUBANESHWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will raise the Mahanadi tribunal, Polavaram project, demand for raising the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and other issues related to Odisha's interest during the second phase of the budget session beginning from March 5.

Issues related to Odisha's interest were discussed at the meeting of the BJD parliamentary party presided over by chief minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas here today. BJD members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended the meeting.

It was decided that the BJD MPs will demand deployment of more central forces in Odisha to tackle the increasing Maoist activities in the state. Besides, the chief minister asked the MPs to meet the railway minister to pursue demands of Odisha relating to railway projects, Prasanna Acharya, BJD Rajya Sabha MP said. The meeting decided that BJD MPs will raise Odisha's demand to bring the state under one railway zone as well as to expedite various railway projects in the state.

“We will demand to expedite the process of setting up of Mahanadi Tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi River water dispute with Chhattisgarh,” BJD Parliamentary party spokesman and Lok Sabha MP Kalikesh Singhdeo said. Though constitution of the tribunal on Mahanadi river water dispute has been announced by the Centre, the process is yet to start. This apart, the BJD MPs will also put pressure on the Centre to stop construction of Polavaram project, he said.

The BJD MPs will also raise the state's demand to raise the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal from the existing price of Rs 1550 per quintal. Though it was announced by the Centre in the 2019 budget that the MSP will be raised by one and a half times of the production cost, no follow up action has been taken in this regard so far.

The BJD would also raise Odisha's long-standing demand to accord special category status to the state, he said and added that assistance of other states will be sought but BJD will keep maintaining equidistance from the UPA and the NDA.