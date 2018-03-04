BARGARH:Bargarh police on Saturday arrested one more accused in the pre-poll violence incident at Banbira under Sohela police limits in the district. The accused was identified as Gopal Agrawal of Gulabandh under Dhama police limits in the neighbouring Sambalpur district.

On February 22, a group of miscreants attacked Labour Minister Susant Singh’s brother Subrat Singh and his associates Kartik Nag, Dileswar Sahu and Khageswar Mahamallik two days before the Bijepur by-poll on February 24. The victims sustained multiple injuries.

While Subrat, Kartik and Khageswar were admitted to VIMSAR at Burla, Dileswar succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical at Cuttack on February 24. Earlier, police had arrested four persons in connection with the incident.