CUTTACK: Three persons were critically injured after a group of men opened fire at them following an altercation during Holi celebration near Dhakulei Thakurani temple unde Cuttack Sadar police limits on Friday.

The injured, Susant Rout, Kalandi Rout and Samir Rout of Pratap Nagari have been admitted to a private hospital here and their condition is stated to be stable. According to police sources, after playing Holi the three injured were going to take bath in Kuakhia river while engaging in some filthy talk. Meanwhile, Mangu Maharana (30) of Bhanapur and his three other associates, who were also coming to the river on two motorcycles, stopped on hearing the other group’s chat mistaking it to be comments for them.

The four antisocials, who were in a tipsy mood, started abusing the other group members in filthy language even though they clarified that it was not aimed at them. The second group even took out a mouser and opened four rounds of fire. Leaving the three bleeding, the four fled from the spot. On a tip off police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.