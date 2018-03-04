BHUBANESWAR: A three-member team of Commissionerate Police which had left for West Bengal to gather clues about the mysterious disappearance of Jammu and Kashmir youth, who was studying at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, returned to the Capital on Saturday.

“The team visited the police stations of Howrah to gather clues about the whereabouts of Suhail, but they did not find any clues,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi told The Express. As to whether any Central investigation team will probe the matter, the DCP said they have so far not received any such communication from them.

Suhail Aijaz of Kupwara district had left the city on February 9 evening and his last known location was traced at Howrah railway station on February 10 by 6 am after which he had switched-off his mobile phone.

Besides scanning the last seven days CCTV footage at Howrah railway station, the city police met their counterparts at Howrah police station, Howrah GRP, Golabari police station, New Alipore police station, among others, but did not get any clues regarding Suhail’s disappearance. Meanwhile, Suhail’s mother has urged him through social media to return home soon.