JEYPORE: A vast stretch of National Highway connecting Jeypore with Borrigumma has been damaged near Umuri within a few weeks after its construction, posing serious threat to the commuters. At least 20 accidents have been reported in the particular spot in the last 10 days.

According to sources, over 3,000 small and heavy vehicles ply on the highway between Jeypore and Borrigumma. It serves as arterial link between different districts and neighbouring States of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. A few weeks back, NH authority of Jeypore repaired about 1 km road near Umuri, which is one of the most accident-prone spots in the district. A major patch has been washed away by the drain and became canal-shaped midway.

Poor construction work and use of sub-standard quality materials have resulted in the damage of the road, locals allege. They have also demanded that the district administration should probe into the matter. The local NH officials were unavailable for comment.