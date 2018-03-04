MALKANGIRI:WITH Maoists trying to regain lost ground in the cut-off region, on the other side of Chitrakonda reservoir, Director-General of Police (DGP) Dr R P Sharma, accompanied by senior police officials, went to Jodamba and took stock of the security scenario in the region on Thursday.

Sharma, during his visit to the cut-off region, discussed with officials and forces deployed at ground zero the prevailing Left-Wing Extremist menace. The discussion mainly focused on strategic and tactical deployment and redeployment of the forces in the cut-off region bordering Andhra Pradesh to take on the Maoists more effectively.

They deliberated on various problems such as lack of road connectivity, communication and other logistic support being faced by the security and paramilitary forces in the cut-off area and also discussed ways to overcome the difficulties. During his visit, the DGP also interacted with other senior officers of the State Police, BSF and security forces deployed at Jodamba anti-Naxal picket in the cut off region.

Sharma reportedly focused on better coordination among the district police and paramilitary forces to further intensify the anti-Maoist operation, sources said.Among others, Additional BSF DG (Operation) Arun Kumar, Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, IG (Operation) R P Koche, IGP (Operations) Odisha Frontier BSF A K Singh, DIG (SWR) Koraput S Shyni and SP Jagmohan Meena were present.

Maoists torch construction equipment

Bhawanipatna: Maoists allegedly torched a water tanker and a mixture machine at a construction site near Kadamguda under Marla police limits in Kalahandi district on Wednesday night. A group of ultras entered into the camp forcefully and threatened the workers to stop work and then set the machine and tanker on fire. Earlier, they had asked the contractor to stop the road work. No Maoists poster or literature was found from the place.