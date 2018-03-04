BARGARH:Even as the BJD was basking in glory by winning the Bijepur by-poll by a huge margin, a farmer, identified as Seshadev Sa of Chicholi village in Ambabhona block, committed suicide because of loan burden on Thursday. The farmer is survived by his wife Mira and three daughters, two of whom are married.

Mira revealed that her husband availed loans of `18,000 and `42,000 from two different banks besides `1.5 lakh as private loan. She said Seshadev had cultivated paddy over 3 acres of land during kharif season which failed due to scanty rainfall. Since then, he had been under mental pressure both over repayment of loan and sustenance of family. She further said that her husband had not received input subsidy of kharif crop declared by the State Government neither the bonus declared by the Chief Minister in 2016 at Sohela.

Unable to handle the pressure, he consumed pesticide on Thursday, she added. Although he was rushed to Bhukta PHC and later shifted to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital, he died while undergoing treatment. On being informed, the officials of district administration reached the hospital and handed over the `2,000 under Harishchandra Yojana besides `10,000 from Red Cross fund to the deceased’s family.